ATLANTA -- Atlanta public safety officials kept a close watch on the 49th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race, one of the nation's most recognizable July 4th events.

The Atlanta Police Department's 24-hour Joint Operation Center includes partnerships from the Georgia State Patrol, FBI, GBI, MARTA, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Army National Guard, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and several other city departments.

Deputy Atlanta chief of police Scott Kreher said EMS officials received more than 200 heat-related calls during the race, but only six people were taken to local hospitals.

"We had a very successful day," Kreher said. "And we'll be keeping the center open through the fireworks."

Kreher declined to say how many cameras the center could access, but said public vigilance was the most important tool to keeping people safe.

"This is the job we train for," Kreher said. "We want to make sure everyone has a fantastic event."

© 2018 WXIA