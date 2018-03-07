ATLANTA -- The pre-race press conference for this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race is Tuesday morning at Park Tavern in Midtown, where the city of Atlanta will be declared "Running City USA."

Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy is running his first Peachtree along with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to raise money for his Street Dreamz Foundation, the Mayor's Youth Scholarship Program and the Atlanta Track Club's Kilometer Kids.

Jeezy's Street Dreamz Foundation and the Mayor's Youth Scholarship program provide scholarship funding for deserving Atlanta youth while the Atlanta Track Club's Kilometer Kids is a free, game-oriented running program designed to promote healthy lifestyle choices for children.

The USA 10 km Championships are returning to the AJC Peachtree Road Race this year in partnership with USA Track and Field. More than $62,000 is on the line for men's and women's divisions as part of the championships.

Defending women's wheelchair division champion Tatyana McFadden is chasing her eighth AJC Peachtree Road Race victory in this year's race. Johns Creek native Allie Buchalski, the runner-up in the 5,000 meter at the NCAA Championships, makes her professional road race debut on her home streets at this year's race. 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Gwen Jorgensen and 2018 US 10,000 meter champion Lopez Lomong are making their AJC Peachtree Road Race debuts in this year's race.

11Alive is the official broadcast partner of the 49th running of the race, one of the nation's most recognized annual Independence Day traditions.

Watch the race LIVE on July 4th starting at 6:00AM. We'll also be live from the course starting at 4:30AM on 11Alive and the 11Alive YouTube channel.

