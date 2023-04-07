Watch | 92-year-old who'd run every AJC Peachtree Road Race until this year ceremonially crosses finish line

Just because he wasn't running the Peachtree this year, didn't mean Bill Thorn couldn't be a part of it.

ATLANTA — Bill Thorn was the last of a remarkable club: Runners of the original AJC Peachtree Road Race in 1970, who'd continued running every subsequent race since.

His streak of running every Peachtree came to an end this year, at 92 years old. He told 11Alive's Jerry Carnes earlier this week that preparing for the race had become more difficult.

Thorn said it was a "hard decision" but that he was "definitely at peace" with it.

But just because he wasn't running the Peachtree this year, didn't mean Thorn couldn't be a part of it.

The Atlanta running luminary - who said of his early participation to 11Alive, "I would just show up every year, no one said anything (about the streak) until the 25th year" - crossed the finish line once more, this time ceremonially.

You can watch Thorn's special moment in the video player above or in the YouTube player below.

Thorn said this week that it was simply his time to hang his hat on running the Peachtree.