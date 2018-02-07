ATLANTA -- Shortly after 9 a.m., officials updated the alert level for the AJC Peachtree Road Race, changing the level to Code Red - Dangerous.

This means runners should slow down, observe course changes and follow official event instructions. If necessary, they should consider stopping.

11Alive is the official broadcast partner of the 49th running of the race, one of the nation's most recognized annual Independence Day traditions.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available
Code Red Alert for AJC Peachtree Road Race

11Alive Stormtrackers are predicting a dry 4th of July morning with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s.

The 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race prize purse of $70,000 will be awarded exclusively to American athletes, with the top male and female each earning $10,000. The winners’ names are placed on the Peachtree Cup.

PHOTOS | 49th Annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

PHOTOS | 49th Annual AJC Peachtree Road Race
01 / 125
02 / 125
03 / 125
04 / 125
05 / 125
06 / 125
07 / 125
08 / 125
09 / 125
10 / 125
11 / 125
12 / 125
13 / 125
14 / 125
15 / 125
16 / 125
17 / 125
18 / 125
19 / 125
20 / 125
21 / 125
22 / 125
23 / 125
24 / 125
25 / 125
26 / 125
27 / 125
28 / 125
29 / 125
30 / 125
31 / 125
32 / 125
33 / 125
34 / 125
35 / 125
36 / 125
37 / 125
38 / 125
39 / 125
40 / 125
41 / 125
42 / 125
43 / 125
44 / 125
45 / 125
46 / 125
47 / 125
48 / 125
49 / 125
50 / 125
51 / 125
52 / 125
53 / 125
54 / 125
55 / 125
56 / 125
57 / 125
58 / 125
59 / 125
60 / 125
61 / 125
62 / 125
63 / 125
64 / 125
65 / 125
66 / 125
67 / 125
68 / 125
69 / 125
70 / 125
71 / 125
72 / 125
73 / 125
74 / 125
75 / 125
76 / 125
77 / 125
78 / 125
79 / 125
80 / 125
81 / 125
82 / 125
83 / 125
84 / 125
85 / 125
86 / 125
87 / 125
88 / 125
89 / 125
90 / 125
91 / 125
92 / 125
93 / 125
94 / 125
95 / 125
96 / 125
97 / 125
98 / 125
99 / 125
100 / 125
101 / 125
102 / 125
103 / 125
104 / 125
105 / 125
106 / 125
107 / 125
108 / 125
109 / 125
110 / 125
111 / 125
112 / 125
113 / 125
114 / 125
115 / 125
116 / 125
117 / 125
118 / 125
119 / 125
120 / 125
121 / 125
122 / 125
123 / 125
124 / 125
125 / 125

FULL COVERAGE | AJC PEACHTREE ROAD RACE

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

© 2018 WXIA