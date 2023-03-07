Code yellow issued for AJC Peachtree Road Race

Participants should use caution because there will warm and humid conditions.

ATLANTA — The 54th running AJC Peachtree Road Race will start off with a code yellow alert for weather conditions.

What this means is participants should use caution because there will be warm and humid conditions.

The Peachtree Road Race is the world's largest 10K -- a Fourth of July tradition in Atlanta. People near and far travel to participate and to stand on the sidelines to cheer the runners on.

It's always important to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Runners are also encouraged to use the water spray stations on the course and slow down if needed.

I just got a text from Rich Kenah from the @ATLtrackclub. He tells me the @ajcprr will begin with a "code yellow." Runners should use caution due to warm and humid conditions for the race. #Storm11 pic.twitter.com/ibbtx4pbim — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) July 3, 2023

As for the weather, the race is set to begin at 7 a.m., which will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky as temperatures sit in the 70s, accompanied by high humidity.

Temperatures will rise into the 80s by the time 10 a.m. approaches. Get the full forecast for the Fourth of July here.