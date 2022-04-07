Daniel Romanchuk wins AJC Peachtree Road Race for fifth time

Romanchuk continued his dominance in the men's elite wheelchair division at the AJC PTRR on Monday.

ATLANTA — Daniel Romanchuk continued his AJC Peachtree Road Race dominance on Monday.

Romanchuk won his fifth Peachtree Road Race in the men's elite wheelchair division, all of his victories since 2017.

His final time was 18:39. Romanchuk, 23, previously won the Peachtree in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

18:39 for Daniel Romanchuk who wins his 5th @ajcprr pic.twitter.com/BH7YCVd1uH — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 4, 2022

"I grew up hearing stories about the Peachtree," he said of what helps explain his remarkable success in this race. "I think it's multiple things, down from my youth giving me an amazing foundation and just fine-tuning those skills."

Romanchuk has Spina bifida, a condition affecting the spine and usually apparent at birth. He began adaptive sports at age 2 and has tried anything from basketball to swimming.

The Paralympian won gold last year in the 400m T54 in Tokyo, and bronze in the marathon T54.