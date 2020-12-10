Enter to win a chance to perform the national anthem virtually for the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Thanksgiving Day.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta tradition will be held in locations across the country and around the globe on Thanksgiving Day as the world's largest 10k goes virtual in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The setting will be different this year, but many traditions remain.

We're looking for metro Atlanta's best singers to enter the "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest for a chance to sing the national anthem virtually for AJC Peachtree Road Race runners worldwide!

NOTE: This contest is open to metro Atlanta residents age 15 and over. If you are 14 and under, click here to enter the contest for the Peachtree Junior race.

The entry period runs from Monday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. The winning entry video will be displayed in the Atlanta Track Club app and YouTube page for viewers to watch before starting their own 10k on Thanksgiving. So, be sure to submit a video of yourself in your Thanksgiving best!

HOW TO ENTER:

- Email a link or file of an original video of entrant singing the national anthem to contest@11Alive.com

- Video must be no longer than three (3) minutes in length

- To qualify, entrants must be at least 15 years of age at time of entry. A maximum of four (4) people may be included in a submission. Maximum one (1) entry per contestant.

- Submit your entry by Friday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m.

Finalists will be notified by Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. Voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 26 on 11Alive.com and viewers will determine a winner.