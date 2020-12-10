Enter to win a chance to perform the national anthem virtually for the Peachtree Junior on Thanksgiving Day.

ATLANTA — The Peachtree Junior, along with the AJC Peachtree Road Race, are set to be held virtually on Thanksgiving Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's your opportunity to enter the "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest for a chance to sing the national anthem virtually for runners!

NOTE: This contest is open to contestants 14 and under. If you are 15 and over, click here for the AJC Peachtree Road Race contest.

The entry period runs from Monday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. The winning entry video will be displayed in the Atlanta Track Club app and YouTube page for runners to watch before starting their own race. So, submit a video of yourself in your Thanksgiving best!

HOW TO ENTER:

- Email a link or file of an original video of entrant singing the national anthem to contest@11Alive.com

- In the email subject line, please include Peachtree Junior Contest. In email body please include name, age and your location. Entrants must be located within the metro Atlanta area.

- Video must be no longer than three (3) minutes in length.

- To qualify, entrants must be at least 14 years of age at time of entry. A maximum of four (4) people may be included in a submission. Maximum one (1) entry per contestant.

- Submit your entry by Friday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m.!

Finalists will be notified by Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. Voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 26 on 11Alive.com and viewers will determine a winner.