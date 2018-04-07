ATLANTA -- It's a hallowed tradition in the city and it always comes with its fair share of surprises. The AJC Peachtree Road Race had its forty-ninth race this year and participants came ready to impress - not only with their stamina and fitness but with their outfits.

We saw MARTA. Yes, a man was dressed as a MARTA bus. His fellow runners were dressed in equally memorable attire donning the American flag in spandex form. One of his friends even had "USA" shaved into his chest hair.

One woman, who actually dressed as the I-85 bridge collapse in the race last year was dressed as the road race finish line this time around.

Lady Liberty made an appearance on Cardiac Hill - green hair and all.

Meanwhile, tagging along with the likes of 11Alive's Crash Clark and Chesley McNeal was bikini-clad, blue-haired maven.

So, even if you don't care for races or marathons, at least you can rest assured knowing you will be thoroughly entertained by the outfits people participating in the AJC Peachtree Road Race will wear on race day.

PHOTOS | The outfits & people of the 49th AJC Peachtree Road Race

PHOTOS | The outfits & people of the 49th AJC Peachtree Road Race

PHOTOS | 49th Annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

PHOTOS | 49th Annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA