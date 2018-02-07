ATLANTA – A year after suffering a heart attack just before the AJC Peachtree Road Race finish line in 2017, one man is lacing up his sneakers and hitting the pavement once again on July 4.

How quick is the moment from one heartbeat to the next? It’s a split-second in the heart of runner who is nearing the finish line.

That split second, for Tim Nelms of McDonough, was just short of the finish line at the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race.

"I had no clue I had any problem whatsoever,” Nelms said. “No chest pains, no shortness of breath, nothing.

It took Nelms from life to death in an instant.

"I remember starting towards the ground, but I don't remember anything after that,” he said.

The moment defined the rest of his life.

"I didn't hear the words, that day, but I heard them later—sudden cardiac death.”

Nelms is a marathon runner with a strong heart, a fit heart, but he didn't know he had an artery that was 100 percent blocked. He never thought he would ever have a clogged artery.

"I was a runner, I thought I was out running this,” Nelms said.

But that was the problem as he was approaching the finish line. Nelms and his then-61-year-old heart

could not outrun that clogged artery.

Just when Dr. Douglas Ander, an emergency medicine physician from Emory and Grady Hospital, was about to cross the finish line himself he saw Nelms collapse.

Dr. Ander stopped and performed CPR, while the Atlanta Track Club's medical response team rallied,

using a portable AED to shock Nelms' heart, and get him to the hospital.

Doctors told Nelms that a heart that was less fit than a runner's heart might not have survived. Nelms, who often worked out alone along the quieter roads of Henry County, also knows he could easily have collapsed a day or two earlier where there would have been no one around to help him.

"You know, I picked the perfect place in the world to have a cardiac arrest event,” Nelms said. “That's all there is to it. Everything that I could have possibly wished for was probably more readily available there than even in a hospital, maybe."

Nelms slowly resumed his running under his doctors' care, under his family's care, as he got ready for another Peachtree. He’s even healthier and wiser about getting regular check-ups.

"I'd run a marathon. I thought I was clear,” he said. “I was wrong."

He is determined to finish the Peachtree this time.

"I've never not finished. And that kind of sounds goofy, I guess. But I need to cross the finish line."

In celebration, Nelms and Dr. Ander decided to run the 2018 Peachtree together. Nelms is running for Dr. Ander and all the others who saved his life.

"For all those guys and women that made it possible for me to be there, they deserve a lot of credit, they deserve all the credit," he said.

That split second from one heartbeat to the next a year ago defines Nelms' life now. He is grateful for every moment and will remember for the rest of his life the Peachtree that saved his life.

"And I owe them everything I have. I just wanted to say thank you to them."

