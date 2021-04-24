Jeff Galloway, Atlanta running legend and winner of first PTRR, recovering from heart attack

In a letter emailed to friends and supporters, Galloway said the heart attack happened after he'd finished an exercise session.

ATLANTA — Jeff Galloway, an Atlanta running legend and winner of the first Peachtree Road Race in 1970, is recovering from a heart attack suffered this week.

In a letter emailed to friends and supporters, Galloway said the heart attack happened after he'd finished an exercise session, "when I got up and suddenly experienced a dizziness that I hadn't before."

Galloway, a 1972 Olympian, described trying to walk around his house and settle down, but "the symptoms got worse with nausea and extreme fatigue."

"I had suffered a heart attack," he wrote.

He said he had five stents placed and a pacemaker/defibrillator implanted, and is now "on the road to recovery."

Atlanta legend Jeff Galloway, has suffered a heart attack. 5 stents, a pacemaker, owner of Phidippides in Ansley Mall, the Atlanta Track Club, author, a 1972 Olympian, a former czar AJC Peachtree Road Race--son of Elliott, founder of the Galloway School. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/3NRrxBR8vn — Jeff Hullinger (@11hullinger) April 23, 2021

"My health and the Piedmont team allowed me to survive the heart attacks, but even those advantages won't make it easy to get back to full strength," he wrote.

While Galloway will now be recuperating, he said he "can't wait to be back seeing everyone at events, retreats and virtually."

He thanked his doctors and wife, with whom he celebrated his 45th anniversary "by my side as my biggest supporter."