ATLANTA -- It's finally here!
The 49th AJC Peachtree Road Race will take place on July 4 at 6 a.m. and with 60,000 runners participating in the 10K, you can bet there will be some road closures.
Morning Rush is live from the course starting at 4:30AM on 11Alive and the 11Alive YouTube channel.
Watch the race LIVE on July 4th starting at 6:00AM.
Only official vehicles (police, medical personnel) will be allowed to move along the course after 4:30 a.m. Atlanta Police and course volunteers will work with pedestrians to cross the course throughout the morning until 6 a.m.
Here is a complete list of closed roads on race day:
- Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- GA 400 Northbound Exit Ramp at Lenox Road
- Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
- Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400
- Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road
- Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road
- Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Pritchard Way from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
- Lakeside Dr from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
- Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
- Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road
- Wright Ave from Lenox Rd to Oak Valley Rd.
The start area for the race, located Peachtree Road, was closed at midnight between Lenox Rs. and around Lenox Pkwy.
The finish line area closures will end after the race ends:
- 10 Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive
- Beginning Monday, July 2 from 9:30 a.m.
- Ending Wednesday, July 4 at 5:00 p.m.
- 10th Street will reopen on Monday, July 2 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen
- Beginning Wednesday, July 4 at 2:30 a.m.
- Ending Wednesday, July 4 at 1:00 p.m.
- Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia
- Beginning Wednesday, July 4, 5:30 a.m.
- Ending Wednesday, July 4, 12:00 p.m.
- 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree St.
- Beginning Wednesday, July 4 at 7:15 a.m.
- Ending Wednesday, July 4 at 12:00 p.m.
- Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree
- Beginning Wednesday, July 4 at 8:00 a.m.
- Ending Wednesday, July 4 at 12:00 p.m.
RELATED |
- Watch Live: AJC Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta
- Follow Peachtree11 for full coverage of the race
- Alert level issued for AJC Peachtree Road Race
PHOTOS | 49th Annual AJC Peachtree Road Race