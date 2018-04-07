ATLANTA -- It's finally here!

The 49th AJC Peachtree Road Race will take place on July 4 at 6 a.m. and with 60,000 runners participating in the 10K, you can bet there will be some road closures.

Morning Rush is live from the course starting at 4:30AM on 11Alive and the 11Alive YouTube channel.

Watch the race LIVE on July 4th starting at 6:00AM.

Only official vehicles (police, medical personnel) will be allowed to move along the course after 4:30 a.m. Atlanta Police and course volunteers will work with pedestrians to cross the course throughout the morning until 6 a.m.

Here is a complete list of closed roads on race day:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

GA 400 Northbound Exit Ramp at Lenox Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400

Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Pritchard Way from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Dr from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

Wright Ave from Lenox Rd to Oak Valley Rd.

The start area for the race, located Peachtree Road, was closed at midnight between Lenox Rs. and around Lenox Pkwy.

The finish line area closures will end after the race ends:

10 Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive Beginning Monday, July 2 from 9:30 a.m. Ending Wednesday, July 4 at 5:00 p.m. 10th Street will reopen on Monday, July 2 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen Beginning Wednesday, July 4 at 2:30 a.m. Ending Wednesday, July 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia Beginning Wednesday, July 4, 5:30 a.m. Ending Wednesday, July 4, 12:00 p.m.

8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree St. Beginning Wednesday, July 4 at 7:15 a.m. Ending Wednesday, July 4 at 12:00 p.m.

Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree Beginning Wednesday, July 4 at 8:00 a.m. Ending Wednesday, July 4 at 12:00 p.m.



