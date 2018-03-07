Thousands turned out to run 10K race. It's a mix of veterans and first time runners. Check back here for real-time updates, videos and pictures throughout the day. If you're going to race, send us your pictures and videos using #Peachtree11 on social media.

10:00 AM | As the race wraps up re-watch some of the best moments from the morning.

9:00 AM | Alert level upgraded to RED as conditions worsen. Meaning the conditions are potentially dangerous. In alert level RED, runners are encouraged to slow down, observe, follow official event instructions and consider stopping if they need to.

8:40 AM | The final wave, the Y wave takes off to begin the last phase of the race. They're bursting with energy!

Final wave of runners taking off for this 49th annual @ajcprr! The energy is electric in the air and the community is joined together on this 4th of July! Time to finish strong!!!#Peachtree11 #PeachtreeRoadRace

8:00 AM | Runners stop by the 11Alive lounge to get towels, fans and water after finishing the race.

7:30 AM | Bernard Lagat wins the men's elite race. It's the 43-year-old's first AJC Peachtree Road Race win.

7:24 AM | Stephanie Bruce wins the women's elite race with her training partner and last year's winner Aliphine Tuliamu. In 2013 Bruce won 2nd place and vowed that she would come back and win. She did!

7:15 AM | The winner of the T-shirt design for the AJC Peachtree Road Race has been revealed.

Stroll Down Peachtree by Michael Martinez

7:00 AM | Men's elite division begins the race.

6:55 AM | Susannah Scaroni nips 7x winner Tatyana McFadden for her first AJC Peachtree Road Race win.

6:50 AM | The women's elite division begins with the BEST runners in America.

6:45 AM | Daniel Romanchuck wins the men's Wheelers division in an unofficial 13:40, just seconds off the course record! The 19-year-old from Illinois is a two time winner, he also won last year.

6:25 AM | The wheelchair division begins at the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

6:15 AM | Competitors in the wheelchair race begin lingering up to being their race at 6:25 AM.

5:35 AM | Those mechanical issues near Lindbergh have been resolved.

5:20 AM | MARTA is experiencing mechanical issues on their N/S lines and there are delays near Lindbergh.

Due to a mechanical issue NB near Lindbergh, delays occurring on the N/S line.

5:00 AM | Temperatures are already in the high 70s and the alert level is yellow. 11Alive meteorologist say it could be upgraded to red. Meaning the conditions are potentially dangerous. In red alert level, runners are encouraged to slow down, observe, follow official event instructions and consider stopping if you need to.

4:45 AM | MARTA is running extra trains for runners.

4:30 AM | Road closures begin around the race area. - https://on.11alive.com/2Kz18L5

APD will close the entire course at 4:30 a.m. for vehicular traffic and 6:00 a.m. for foot traffic. Only official vehicle traffic permitted along the course after 4:30 a.m. APD and course volunteers will work with pedestrians to cross the course throughout the morning up until 6:00 a.m.

4:30 AM | The day begins with Wake Up With Chesley taking you behind the scenes of race day as volunteers prepare for the crowds to arrive.

4:00 AM | The 11Alive team is up early and having a great time ramping up energy for the race.

