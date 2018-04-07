ATLANTA — There are plenty of storylines int he 49th annual Peachtree Road Race, including one of the favorites in the men's race – Lopez Lomong.

His life's story has been an incredible one.

Lomong is one of the "Lost Boys of Sudan," a group that was displaced or orphaned during the second Sudanese Civil War.

"I ran for my life," he told 11Alive," he explained. "My legs saved me from death."

Lomong became an American citizen in 2007, and even carried the flag for Team USA in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Now, his story continues in Atlanta, on Independence Day, which he said means the most to him.

"Just to represent this country, and give thanks to the American people who opened their arms and opened their hearts, to welcome me in to be one of them," he told 11Alive.

