ATLANTA -- For some, the AJC Peachtree Road Race is fun. For others, it's a serious competition.

But there are people like Ed Ridgley, who treat this race as one leg in a series of global challenges.

Inspiration comes in many forms and in many places. Ed's journey started with a reflection. He looked in the mirror.

"I had gained some weight so I figured that I needed to make a change."

The change led him to Colorado to Pikes Peak.

"14,000 feet. Straight up hill. It' was a really tough climb," he said.

It's a part of what he calls "The Summer of Ed."

He is going from Pikes Peak to the AJC Peachtree Road Race. That will be followed by a trip to Mount Everest and then the New York City Marathon; he plans to do all of this before Christmas.

"I'm amazed at myself," he said. "It's something that I never thought I could do."

He's not a professional climber or an accomplished athlete. He's just like everyone else.

"I've watched a lot of YouTube videos on it. So I'm preparing physically and mentally."

Ed has lost about 30 pounds since he started on his path to conquer roads and mountains.

