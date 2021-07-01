Everything you need to know when taking MARTA to the AJC Peachtree Road Race

MARTA is extending it's services on July 3 and 4 for those headed to the 52nd running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

ATLANTA — For the first time ever, the AJC Peachtree Road Race will happen over two days, July 3 and July 4, meaning double the road closures. If you're planning using MARTA to get to the race, here's everything you need to know.

The race doesn't have parking available in the start areas, so taking the MARTA is the best way to get to the race.

MARTA announced Friday it's providing additional bus and rail services on both race days.

New this year, MARTA encourages runners to bring personal hydration, so fuel belts, shoulder harnesses and other portable hydration devices are allowed.

MARTA rail service:

Rail service begins at 4 a.m.

At 5 a.m., the south end of Buckhead Station will close for the race. Those headed to the race should use the pedestrian bridge exit on the north end of the platform and walk to the start area near Lenox Road/Buckhead Loop.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

MARTA bus service:

Bus shuttles will run between Lindbergh and Lenox Stations beginning at 4 a.m.

Many buses will be re-routed due to the race. For more details, visit MARTA's website.

Before you go: