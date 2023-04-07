Listen again: 'Oh, Say Can You Sing?' contest winner sings the national anthem

Chris Robinson, a high school senior, was selected to sing the national anthem after whittling down submissions from singers across the metro.

ATLANTA — It was a patriotic showing to kick off Atlanta's biggest Fourth of July tradition: the singing of the national anthem ahead of the start of the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race.

"Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest winner Christopher Robinson belted out the song ahead of the start of the race, that turned out to be a wild one for the women's elite runners.

The 17-year-old says he has an unwavering love for music. Inspired by the legendary Michael Jackson, his ultimate dream is to become a pediatrician.

Robinson envisions incorporating singing into his medical practice, believing that it can contribute to the healing process of his patients.

You can re-watch him sing the anthem below:

Earlier before the start of the wheelchair division races, Robinson also sang a rendition of "God Bless America," which you can re-watch below:

It was another repeat win for men's wheelchair athlete Daniel Romanchuk who won his sixth-straight Peachtree. The women's wheelchair winner Susannah Scaroni won her third Peachtree overall, and her second time in a row.