With the AJC Peachtree Road Race only days away, squeezing in extra training may be easier said than done. But for one Atlanta mom, running is not only a priority, it's a passion.



"Pushing your body to its limits, seeing how fast you can go, how far you can go," Katie McClay said. "Just the transformation [running] can bring."

For the busy mom, coach and teacher, running is a routine as well as a daily release as well as a time to connect with her husband Ryan.

The pair's dedication to the sport leading them to the Boston Marathon and other races. A teacher and running coach, McClay's drive is so deep, she even ran the 10k down Peachtree while pregnant in 2015.

"Knowing I would be eight months pregnant when I completed it was actually a huge motivator," McClay told 11Alive.

In fact, envisioning the finish line kept her going even on the days she didn't feel like taking another step.

"It gave me a reason to get up and run and had that goal in mind," McClay said.

Leading up to this year's race, McClay's new motivation is toddling around the track, her son Ashton two years old. McClay hopes her son sees his parents following passions.

"Me and my husband make it a goal to use our skills completely up and use our talents up," McClay said. "We like to lead an example by following our passions in life."

As a result, training may coincide with play time.

"Think about it when you're on an airplane" McClay said, "And go through the drills and they say put your mask on before someone else's. How can I raise my son right, how can I even be a great teacher or be a great wife, if I don't put my air mask on first and fill my bucket before I fill someone else's."

Her desire also keeps her returning to the race where family meets tradition, meets Atlanta history: The AJC Peachtree Road Race.

"Seeing everyone cheer you on for 6.2 miles…and just being a part of a 4th of July tradition keeps me coming back," McClay said.



