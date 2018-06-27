ATLANTA -- It's a Fourth of July tradition with a lot of firsts.

From the first runner to cross the finish line, to the many people each year experiencing their first run down Peachtree.

For one pair of friends, it all goes back to the 1st grade.

Larry Kuglar and Chuck Speight can talk about the many times they've left their footprints on Atlanta's iconic thoroughfare.

There was no AJC Peachtree Road Race when the two met in a first-grade classroom.

High school graduation sent them in different directions. The year 1975 brought them back together, only they didn't know it.

"I heard on the radio these people were running down Peachtree Street and I thought that sounds kind of neat."

Both Larry and Chuck had the same thought.

Separated by years and dozens of other sweaty bodies, they ran one Peachtree after another, neither of them knowing that the other was taking part until they saw each other on a day when Larry was wearing a Peachtree T-shirt.

"I was bragging about it being my 35th and he said 'well, it's mine too.'"

Now, 43 years after their first Peachtree, they run together or at least they start together. And their passion for Peachtree has spread to loved ones. Their wives, children, and grandchildren have run it multiple times.

Larry and Chuck keep it friendly, but they both admit it's Chuck who seems to reach the finish line first.

"He usually leaves me about Piedmont, the hill there. He has much less to carry over that hill than I do."

There was that year though not that long ago when Larry passed his friend right before the finish line. Details behind the strategy of that conquest remain a mystery.

"He's not telling, it will remain a secret."

