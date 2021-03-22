Will the AJC Peachtree Road Race require runners have COVID-19 vaccine or proof of negative test?

The race director said a decision will be made as we get closer to the race in July.

ATLANTA — AJC Peachtree Road Race officials have said time and time again that this year may not be the world's largest 10K, but it will be the world's safest.

With so much uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they tell us they are considering all options on how to achieve that -- and that may mean requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or even a negative test.

"We have said in the registration path that we may require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test," race director Rich Kenah said. "But we're going to wait until we get a little closer to see how we're doing with COVID to decide on actually how we're going to handle it."

Registration is currently open for the race that will take place across two days this year -- July 3 and 4. Runners will have the option to run it virtually if they do not wish to run the course in person. In-person capacity will be limited to coincide with COVID-19 safety measures.

“We want to offer the Peachtree community every opportunity to be a part of this race’s storied history, but do so in a way that respects the improving but still precarious world we live in with respect to the pandemic,” Kenah previously told 11Alive.

The race in 2020 was pushed to November in hopes things would improve with the virus, but it was ultimately changed to a virtual-only event.

Voting is open until the end of the month for the AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest.

More information about the race is available on the Atlanta Track Club's website.