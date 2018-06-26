ATLANTA -- Many families run the AJC Peachtree Road Race together. It's a deeply-rooted tradition for them and the Corva family is no different.

Their shared memories of so many 4th of July mornings are as dear to them as their love for each other.

When you lose someone you love, the memories of the one you lost are so important.

“And this day is an important memory-making day for us, every year," said Linda Corva.

Memories of loved-ones lost embrace you like the warmest of blankets against the cold.

“He was the man who made everybody smile, who made sure everybody was having fun wherever we were," she said.

Corva said her husband Charly fell in love with running after his heart attack 25 years ago.

“He decided that he was going to run that Peachtree.”

“He would try to get me to do it," said Lina Scharff. “I was kind of intimidated by it, at first.”

She and her sister Jennifer McCrary could not resist the pull of their dad's story.

“And then I was like, if Dad can do it, I can do it," Scharff said.

“He started a tradition for our families," McCrary said.

They started running the Peachtree with their dad and their families. They had ten of those July Fourth mornings with him until his last race.

Four years ago, Charly was struggling.

“He had Lewy Body Dementia," Corva said.

Charly had to stop running.

“It was a long, hard disease," she said. “This is the t-shirt quilt I made.”

“I wanted to make sure it got done before he didn’t know what it was.”

Three years ago Linda surprised Charly with his 18 Peachtree Road Race t-shirts.

“And he cherished these shirts.”

All 18 t-shirts embracing him at once.

“Oh, he just beamed. He beamed when he looked at it," she said.

They lost Charly on April 19, 2018; he was 66 years old. Charly’s quit is now with Lina.

