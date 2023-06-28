Here's what temperatures to expect at this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race

Temperatures won't break records, but hot conditions are expected for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is on Tuesday, July 4 this year and it is looking like conditions will be hot as runners make the trek from start to finish.

The race is set to begin at 7 a.m., which will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky as temperatures sit in the lower 70s, accompanied by high humidity.

Temperatures will rise into the 80s by the time we get to 10 a.m. with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and a very slim chance for a shower.

Rain chances aren't expected to increase until the late afternoon hours on Tuesday with isolated showers and storms possible as temperatures rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky.

With such high humidity, runners will become soaked in sweat quickly, and it will evaporate at a slower rate, leading to a higher probability of overheating.

The best thing runners can do to prepare for the race weather is hydrate themselves well before running and keep hydrating throughout the race.