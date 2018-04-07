ATLANTA — Elite athletes and sponsors gathered in Buckhead the night before the world's biggest 10K race to kick off the celebration with dinner.
That's where they also got an up-and-close look at this year's trophy – the Peachtree Cup – which will go to the fast among the more than 60,000 participants.
During the event, there was another big prize handed out: a trip to France for the 2019 Paris Marathon.
That prize went to Marilyn Milley of Marietta, Georgia, who was selected the winner of the Delta Runway to the World contest.
