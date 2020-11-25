Record number of wheelchair teams set to participate in AJC Peachtree Road Race

The Kyle Pease Foundation is using the virtual race to break boundaries for wheelchair athletes.

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race will take place completely virtual this year, eliminating its long-standing restrictions on the number of wheelchair athletes eligible to participate.

Taking advantage of this year’s unusual circumstances, The Kyle Pease Foundation will sponsor a record number 19 push-assist and wheelchair teams.

“Historically, the AJC Peachtree Road Race places a limit on the number of push-assist athletes who can compete and only approves athletes who meet certain qualifying standards,” shares Brent Pease, executive director of the Kyle Pease Foundation.

“This year’s virtual format gives us the unique opportunity to sponsor significantly more athletes than ever before," he said. "Considering the difficult circumstances and obstacles 2020 has presented our Foundation, the Virtual Running of the Peachtree Road Race will truly be the highlight of our year.”

Brent Pease will participate in the virtual race with his brother, Kyle for the 5th year in a row.

“I think it’s very big because we can participate just like anyone else, and just because there’s a pandemic out there – that doesn’t stop up from being athletes," Kyle added.

The brother duo founded the Kyle Pease Foundation in 2011. It is focused on generating awareness of inclusion and raising funds to promote success for persons with disabilities by providing assistance to meet their individual needs.

Kyle and Brent made history in 2013 as the first push-assist duo granted access to compete in the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Since its inception, The Kyle Pease Foundation has supported 135 families across more than 1,000 finish lines and raised $3.5 million.

“The Kyle Pease Foundation has made a historical impact on the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Whether it’s Brent and Kyle crossing the finish line for the first time in 2013 or the steady stream of push-assist athletes crossing the finish line year after year, The Foundation is synonymous with what we do and who we are,” said Jay Holder, director of marketing and communications of Atlanta Track Club.