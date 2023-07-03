Here's how you can register for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Officials said registration for this week is only open to members of the Atlanta Track Club. But, registration for non-members opens on March 15.

ATLANTA — Runners and walkers in the metro and around the world can now begin signing up for Atlanta's iconic Fourth of July race.

“Whether you are getting ready for your first Peachtree or your 50th Peachtree, we look forward to showing you why Atlanta is known as Running City USA,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and Race Director of the Peachtree.

Registration for the 54th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race opened Tuesday. It will stay open until June 4.

Officials said registration for this week is only open to members of the Atlanta Track Club. But, registration for non-members opens on March 15.

For the first time in 30 years, there will not be a lottery. Entry to the popular and iconic Atlanta race will now be gained on a first-come, first-served basis.

Atlanta Track Club members will get guaranteed entry at a fixed price of $42, and they will be placed no lower than start wave M. Anyone who signs up to the Club's membership prior to registering will be eligible for all member benefits, officials said.

Non-member registration starts at $50 an entry with wave placement based on a submitted qualifying time.

The race has been held annually since 1970. It's a 10K running party which starts at Lenox Square and ends at Piedmont Park. Festivities for this year’s race will begin on July 2 with the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo.

Those interested in watching the race can on 11Alive's newscast and YouTube and on Atlanta Track Club’s YouTube and Facebook pages.