Major registration changes announced for 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Track Club announced Wednesday it's overhauling its longstanding registration process for the AJC Peachtree Road Race beginning in 2023.

For the first time in 30 years, there will not be a lottery. Entry to the popular and iconic Atlanta race will now be gained on a first-come, first-served basis, a proposition that will be music to many racers' ears.

Members will be able to have exclusive access to registration which opens on March 8 and runs through March 14, officials noted. The general public will then be able to register until the deadline on June 4, or as soon as the maximum capacity is reached.

“As endurance events recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to modifying some of our long-held practices to meet the changing needs of walkers and runners,” Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO said. “We believe this new process will allow more participants to confidently sign up for the Peachtree while delivering new and exciting benefits to the Club’s dedicated members.”

Members can still enjoy a registration price of $42 and will be guaranteed placement in the A-M waves, which includes early access to the AJC Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo, Atlanta Track Club said.

Those who are non-members can sign up for $50 when registration opens, although rates will increase as the race continues to get closer, according to a release.