Rhonex Kipruto wins AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Rhonex Kipruto is the winner of the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race, falling short of breaking his record but beating another one in the process.

He's the current 10K world record holder according to the Atlanta Track Club and was a late addition to the race this year, with his announcement coming Thursday.

On Monday, the 25-year-old Kenyan running star finished the race at 27:25, falling short of his personal best of 26:24.

The time was good enough for the third-fastest time in AJC Peachtree Road Race history.

Kipruto set his personal best time in Valencia in 2020, beating the road race world record.