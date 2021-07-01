Road closures for 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is here again, which means you might have trouble heading to your friend's July 4 party this weekend.
The annual race stretches 6.2 miles long and several roads close early in the day to keep runners safe. Road closures begin as early as 2 a.m. on July 3 and July 4 to prepare for the race.
Here's a list of road closures to ease your holiday weekend travels.
June 30 at 9:30 a.m.
- 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive
- Ends Sunday at 5 p.m.
July 2 at 8:50 a.m.
- 10th Street from Piedmont to Charles Allen (Peachtree Junior)
- Ends Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m.
July 3 and July 4 at 2 a.m.
- Peachtree Road from Wieuca Road to Lenox Road
- Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to around Lenox Parkway
- Wieuca Road from Prichard Way to Peachtree Road
July 3 and July 4 at 2:30 a.m.
- 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen
- Ends at 1 p.m. on each day
July 3 and July 4 at 4:30 a.m.
- Peachtree Rd. from Wieuca Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
- Around Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Road to Lenox Rd
- Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Rd
- Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Rd. to GA 400
- Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Rd
- Wieuca Rd. from Old Ivy Rd. to Peachtree Rd
- Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
- Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Oak Valley Rd
- Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Rd. to Kingsboro Rd
- Kingsboro Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Rd
- Oak Valley Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Rd
July 3 and July 4 at 5:30 a.m.
- Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia
- Ends at noon on each day
July 3 at 6:15 a.m.
- 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street.
- Ends at noon.
July 4 at 7:15 a.m.
- 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street
- Ends at noon.
July 3 and July 4 at 8 a.m.
- Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree
- Ends at noon.
View the list of road closures here.