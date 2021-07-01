Road closures for 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race

11Alive has the breakdown of the areas that will be closed on July 3 and July 4 for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is here again, which means you might have trouble heading to your friend's July 4 party this weekend.

The annual race stretches 6.2 miles long and several roads close early in the day to keep runners safe. Road closures begin as early as 2 a.m. on July 3 and July 4 to prepare for the race.

Here's a list of road closures to ease your holiday weekend travels.

June 30 at 9:30 a.m.

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive

Ends Sunday at 5 p.m.

July 2 at 8:50 a.m.

10th Street from Piedmont to Charles Allen (Peachtree Junior)

Ends Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m.

July 3 and July 4 at 2 a.m.

Peachtree Road from Wieuca Road to Lenox Road

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to around Lenox Parkway

Wieuca Road from Prichard Way to Peachtree Road

July 3 and July 4 at 2:30 a.m.

10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen

Ends at 1 p.m. on each day

July 3 and July 4 at 4:30 a.m.

Peachtree Rd. from Wieuca Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

Around Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Road to Lenox Rd

Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Rd

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Rd. to GA 400

Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Rd

Wieuca Rd. from Old Ivy Rd. to Peachtree Rd

Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Oak Valley Rd

Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Rd. to Kingsboro Rd

Kingsboro Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Rd

Oak Valley Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Rd

July 3 and July 4 at 5:30 a.m.

Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia

Ends at noon on each day

July 3 at 6:15 a.m.

8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street.

Ends at noon.

July 4 at 7:15 a.m.

8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street

Ends at noon.

July 3 and July 4 at 8 a.m.

Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree

Ends at noon.