AJC Peachtree Road Race

Road closures for 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race

11Alive has the breakdown of the areas that will be closed on July 3 and July 4 for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is here again, which means you might have trouble heading to your friend's July 4 party this weekend. 

The annual race stretches 6.2 miles long and several roads close early in the day to keep runners safe. Road closures begin as early as 2 a.m. on July 3 and July 4 to prepare for the race. 

Here's a list of road closures to ease your holiday weekend travels. 

June 30 at 9:30 a.m.

  • 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive 
  • Ends Sunday at 5 p.m.

July 2 at 8:50 a.m.

  • 10th Street from Piedmont to Charles Allen (Peachtree Junior)
  • Ends Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m.

July 3 and July 4 at 2 a.m.

  • Peachtree Road from Wieuca Road to Lenox Road
  • Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to around Lenox Parkway 
  • Wieuca Road from Prichard Way to Peachtree Road 

July 3 and July 4 at 2:30 a.m.

  • 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen 
  • Ends at 1 p.m. on each day

July 3 and July 4 at 4:30 a.m.

  • Peachtree Rd. from Wieuca Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
  • Around Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Road to Lenox Rd
  • Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Rd 
  • Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Rd. to GA 400 
  • Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Rd 
  • Wieuca Rd. from Old Ivy Rd. to Peachtree Rd 
  • Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
  • Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Oak Valley Rd
  • Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Rd. to Kingsboro Rd
  • Kingsboro Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Rd
  • Oak Valley Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Rd

July 3 and July 4 at 5:30 a.m. 

  • Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia 
  • Ends at noon on each day

July 3 at 6:15 a.m.

  • 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street. 
  • Ends at noon. 

July 4 at 7:15 a.m. 

  • 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street
  • Ends at noon.

July 3 and July 4 at 8 a.m. 

  • Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree
  • Ends at noon.

View the list of road closures here.

