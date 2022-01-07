Road closures | 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — The 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race is here. And it's sure to cause some headaches if you need to drive around town early on the 4th of July. But here's a full list of road closures so you can plan ahead.
Start Area Road Closures:
- Peachtree Road from Lenox Rd. to Around Lenox Parkway will close at midnight. All other start area closures will begin on July 4 at 4:30 a.m.
- Peachtree Rd. from Lenox Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
- Around Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Road to Lenox Rd.
- Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Rd.
- Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Rd. to GA 400
- Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Rd.
- Wieuca Rd. from Old Ivy Rd. to Roxboro Rd.
- Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
- Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Oak Valley Rd.
- Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Rd. to Kingsboro Rd.
- Kingsboro Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Rd.
- Oak Valley Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Rd.
*Once the start area is secure, APD will begin to close the course including Peachtree Street and prohibiting all cross traffic through the finish area starting at 5:30 a.m.
Finish Area Road Closures:
- 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive (Beginning Friday, July 1 from 9:30 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.)
- 10th Street from Piedmont to Charles Allen for the Peachtree Junior (Beginning Sunday, July 3 from 8:30 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 3 at 10:30 a.m.)
- 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen (Beginning Monday, July 4 at 2:30 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 1 p.m.)
- Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia (Beginning Monday, July 4, 5:30 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4, 12 p.m._
- 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree St. (Beginning Monday, July 4 at 7:15 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.)
- Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree (Beginning Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.)
