Road closures | 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Here's a full list of the roads closed.

ATLANTA — The 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race is here. And it's sure to cause some headaches if you need to drive around town early on the 4th of July. But here's a full list of road closures so you can plan ahead.

Start Area Road Closures:

- Peachtree Road from Lenox Rd. to Around Lenox Parkway will close at midnight. All other start area closures will begin on July 4 at 4:30 a.m.

Peachtree Rd. from Lenox Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.

Around Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Road to Lenox Rd.

Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Rd.

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Rd. to GA 400

Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Rd.

Wieuca Rd. from Old Ivy Rd. to Roxboro Rd.

Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.

Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Oak Valley Rd.

Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Rd. to Kingsboro Rd.

Kingsboro Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Rd.

Oak Valley Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Rd.

*Once the start area is secure, APD will begin to close the course including Peachtree Street and prohibiting all cross traffic through the finish area starting at 5:30 a.m.

Finish Area Road Closures:

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive (Beginning Friday, July 1 from 9:30 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.)

10th Street from Piedmont to Charles Allen for the Peachtree Junior (Beginning Sunday, July 3 from 8:30 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 3 at 10:30 a.m.)

10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen (Beginning Monday, July 4 at 2:30 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 1 p.m.)

Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia (Beginning Monday, July 4, 5:30 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4, 12 p.m._

8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree St. (Beginning Monday, July 4 at 7:15 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.)

Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree (Beginning Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.)