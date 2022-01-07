x
Road closures | 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Here's a full list of the roads closed.

ATLANTA — The 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race is here. And it's sure to cause some headaches if you need to drive around town early on the 4th of July. But here's a full list of road closures so you can plan ahead. 

Start Area Road Closures:

- Peachtree Road from Lenox Rd. to Around Lenox Parkway will close at midnight. All other start area closures will begin on July 4 at 4:30 a.m.

  • Peachtree Rd. from Lenox Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
  • Around Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Road to Lenox Rd.
  • Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Rd.
  • Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Rd. to GA 400
  • Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Rd.
  • Wieuca Rd. from Old Ivy Rd. to Roxboro Rd.
  • Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
  • Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Oak Valley Rd.
  • Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Rd. to Kingsboro Rd.
  • Kingsboro Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Rd.
  • Oak Valley Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Rd.

*Once the start area is secure, APD will begin to close the course including Peachtree Street and prohibiting all cross traffic through the finish area starting at 5:30 a.m.

Finish Area Road Closures:

  • 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive (Beginning Friday, July 1 from 9:30 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.)
  • 10th Street from Piedmont to Charles Allen  for the Peachtree Junior (Beginning Sunday, July 3 from 8:30 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 3 at 10:30 a.m.)
  • 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen (Beginning Monday, July 4 at 2:30 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 1 p.m.)
  • Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia (Beginning Monday, July 4, 5:30 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4, 12 p.m._
  • 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree St. (Beginning Monday, July 4 at 7:15 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.)
  • Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree (Beginning Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m. and ending Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.)

11Allive is your destination for all things Peachtree Road Race! You've got two options to watch the Peachtree Road Race: line the street and cheer on the runners in-person. OR, 11Alive will have live coverage of the race on July 4 with pre-race coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. on air, on our YouTube channel, in the free 11Alive mobile app or on 11Alive's Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps. 

