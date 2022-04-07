Watch these special moments from the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race

From record breakers to holiday characters -- these are some highlights.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Another AJC Peachtree Road Race is in the books!

The Atlanta Fourth of July tradition brought inspirational athletes, colorful characters, and folks just out to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Here's a roundup of some of the great moments 11Alive captured.

Santa and Mrs. Claus ring in Christmas in July 🎅

No, your calendar isn't wrong. Santa just decided to stop through Atlanta a few months early to participate in the race.

Old St. Nick was spotted at last year's race and this year he brought a special guest.

Lady Liberty runs with a message

While costumed characters were not as plentiful this year as in race's past, one notable sight was what looked like the statue of liberty darting to the finish line.

So what drove this symbol of freedom from her home in New York to the Peach State? As she told her 11Alive's Jerry Carnes, women aren't always allowed to run in public in parts of the world. So, she wanted to remind those in attendance of the freedom offered by living in the United States.

Pastor donates kidney to congregation member

A pastor and congregation member were among those running in the Peachtree Road Race on Monday, and their connection is special - one has the others kidney.

Jack Abbott and Pastor Jimmy Slick of Summit Baptist Church caught up with 11Alive before hitting the finish line on Monday.

"I didn't know what else to do on the fourth, so I came down here with Jimmy and my wife Sandra, and they got me to the finish line," Abbott said.

11Alive brought you this story last year in September after Abbott caught COVID-19 and needed a kidney transplant, putting his passion for running on pause.

Family continues legacy of runner after his death

Every year, we hear all kinds of stories for why people run the AJC Peachtree Road Race. This year, one family set out to continue a tradition for one of their own who's no longer living.

The family of Larry Landgren said he ran the AJC Peachtree Road Race every year for roughly 20 years. Larry was a former Air Force pilot turned Delta flight instructor who tragically passed in a car accident.

On Monday, the family crossed the finish line donning shirts that said "Run For Larry" in his honor.

Bring out the horns! 📯🎺

Sometimes you need a little encouragement! That's why once a year, this man dusts off his trombone and heads down to the race path. 11Alive's Chris Holcomb caught up with the musical maestro as he stood on the side of Peachtree Road, offering a little added support to runners heading downhill.

🥇And the winners are...

Rhonex Kipruto is the winner of the men's elite 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race, falling short of breaking his record but beating another one in the process.

He's the current 10K world record holder according to the Atlanta Track Club and was a late addition to the race this year, with his announcement coming Thursday.

Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia held off Irene Cheptai on Monday to claim victory in the AJC Peachtree Road Race women's elite division.

She crossed the finish line with a time of 30:49, just ahead of Kenya's Irene Cheptai in what was an intense sprint finish.

The 27-year-old arrived in Atlanta having just a few weeks ago won the New York Mini 10k.

Susannah Scaroni won the AJC Peachtree Road Race women's elite wheelchair division on Monday, setting a course record in the process.

The Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner in the 5,000m T54 class, Scaroni finished the Peachtree in 21:18.

Daniel Romanchuk continued his AJC Peachtree Road Race dominance on Monday.Romanchuk won his fifth Peachtree Road Race in the men's elite wheelchair division, all of his victories since 2017.

His final time was 18:39. Romanchuk, 23, previously won the Peachtree in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

📸 Our favorite photos...

11Alive Digital Executive Producer Jason Braverman grabbed his camera and captured some moments from the races on Monday. See if we spotted you on the course!