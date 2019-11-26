ATLANTA — It's the most coveted t-shirt in Atlanta. It's the one runners look forward to at the end of the world's largest 10K. It's what makes running up Cardiac Hill not that bad. Well, maybe.

Submissions are now being accepted for creative minds looking to have their work appear on the famous t-shirt, to be worn by more than 60,000 runners of the 2020 AJC Peachtree Road Race.

The theme of this year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race is “Move Forward with Atlanta.”

According to the Atlanta Track Club, submissions should illustrate "the way in which the iconic event continues to shape and reflect growth and change in Atlanta."

Artists can submit up to three designs between today and February 1, 2020.

A panel of judges will choose five finalists. Those designs will be voted on by the public in March, with the winning design being revealed at the finish line of the 51st running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2020.

The artist will win $1,000 and their work will forever be part of Peachtree history.

“Following an unforgettable celebration of its 50th running, the AJC Peachtree Road Race moves forward into the next 50 years of the iconic event,” said race director Rich Kenah. “The artist who wins this year’s contest will be a major storyline of the Peachtree’s new chapter.”

You can submit an entry at this Atlanta Track Club link.

PHOTOS: 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 50th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2019 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta. Scenes from the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4 in Atlanta.

MORE PEACHTREE ROAD RACE HEADLINES:

Cancer almost kept her from the race. But, she claimed victory at the finish line.

RESULTS | 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race

2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race t-shirt design unveiled

Meet the group of guys who dressed up as MARTA for the AJC Peachtree Road Race last year

'From paralyzed to running': 13-year-old cancer survivor to run AJC Peachtree Road Race