Susannah Scaroni wins AJC Peachtree Road Race with course record

ATLANTA — Susannah Scaroni won the AJC Peachtree Road Race women's elite wheelchair division on Monday, setting a course record in the process.

The Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner in the 5,000m T54 class, Scaroni finished the Peachtree in 21:18.

If no one else sets a course record in the foot races, she'll win a $53,000 prize (if they do, they would split that prize).

Scaroni previously won the AJC Peachtree Road Race in 2018.

It’s a new course record for @KenyanScaroni! 21:18 to win @ajcprr! She’ll take home $53,000 if no winner of the foot race breaks their course record. pic.twitter.com/oJgBiD7AZJ — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 4, 2022

She chalked up her victory to her preparation, competing in a race every weekend for the last six weeks.

"I know this course, I've done three 10Ks this month and just kind of feel in the mindset of pacing a 10K," she said