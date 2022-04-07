Susannah Scaroni wins AJC Peachtree Road Race with course record

ATLANTA — Susannah Scaroni won the AJC Peachtree Road Race women's elite wheelchair division on Monday, setting a course record in the process.
The Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner in the 5,000m T54 class, Scaroni finished the Peachtree in 21:18.
If no one else sets a course record in the foot races, she'll win a $53,000 prize (if they do, they would split that prize).
Scaroni previously won the AJC Peachtree Road Race in 2018.
She chalked up her victory to her preparation, competing in a race every weekend for the last six weeks.
"I know this course, I've done three 10Ks this month and just kind of feel in the mindset of pacing a 10K," she said
She called it a "perfect day for me."