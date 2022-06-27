Volunteers needed for AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — The 53rd AJC Peachtree Road Race is just days away and the Atlanta Track Club is in need of volunteers.
Volunteers are still needed at the start line and along the route at water stops, they said. They added that if you are running in the race, you can also volunteer in the "start wave" prior to heading down Peachtree Road.
All volunteers get a limited edition volunteer shirt. Sign up and learn more on their website.
Don’t forget to watch 11Alive's live coverage of the race starting Monday, July 4 with pre-race coverage at 5:30 a.m.
Photos: 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race
