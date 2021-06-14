Voting closes on Thursday, June 17 at 12 p.m.!

ATLANTA — Singers from across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to perform the national anthem for thousands of runners for this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race. Four finalists have been selected and we need your help to vote on the winners!

The 52nd running of the Peachtree will take place in-person over two days - Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4.

The first place winner as determined by your votes will perform at the start line of the July 4 race. The second place winner as determined by your votes will perform at the start line of the July 3 race.

Click the link below the performances to vote for your favorite.

Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 and winners will be announced on Monday, June 21.

OLIVIA ADAMS



EMERIE EDIGER



DEMILLE COLE HEARD