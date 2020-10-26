x
AJC Peachtree Road Race

VOTE NOW: Peachtree Junior "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest

Voting closes Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.!
Credit: Atlanta Track Club
The 2019 Anthem Peachtree Junior will take place on July 3 ahead of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4.

ATLANTA — Young singers from across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to perform the national anthem for the virtual Peachtree Junior on Thanksgiving Day.

Due to the pandemic, the Peachtree Junior has gone virtual in 2020. The winning performance will be featured in the official Atlanta Track Club race app for runners to watch before completing their race.

Four finalists have been selected and we need your help to select a winner! Click the link below the performances to cast your vote.

Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and a winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 2. 

SHADI KARIMIFARD

ELIZABETH BABIAR

JESSICA BARRIOS

NIMAYA JONES

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!