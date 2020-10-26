Voting closes Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.!

ATLANTA — Young singers from across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to perform the national anthem for the virtual Peachtree Junior on Thanksgiving Day.

Due to the pandemic, the Peachtree Junior has gone virtual in 2020. The winning performance will be featured in the official Atlanta Track Club race app for runners to watch before completing their race.

Four finalists have been selected and we need your help to select a winner! Click the link below the performances to cast your vote.

Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and a winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 2.

SHADI KARIMIFARD

ELIZABETH BABIAR



JESSICA BARRIOS

