Here's who will sing the national anthem at this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Singers from across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to perform the national anthem for thousands of runners at this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Five finalists were selected, and after tallying all of the votes cast, we have ourselves a winner: congratulations to Chris Robinson!

Robinson will lead the national anthem from the start line of the 54nd running of the Peachtree, which will take place on Tuesday, July 4.

Robinson, a high school senior at 17 years old, says he has an unwavering love for music. Inspired by the legendary Michael Jackson, his ultimate dream is to become a pediatrician.

Robinson envisions incorporating singing into his medical practice, believing that it can contribute to the healing process of his patients.

Congrats also to 13-year-old Rocco Gorelik, who will sing the national anthem ahead of the Peachtree Junior. That race will be run on July 3.

Shout out, too, to the other five singers who were selected as finalists for the "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" national anthem contest: Makenna Brown, Sophia Dashing, Alexandra Guilfoy and Gary Mays. You can see their submissions and read more about them in this story here.

11Alive will be following all the festivities on race day -- from the winners to the costumes.