ATLANTA – As the Peachtree Road Race nears, over 60,000 people will be hitting Atlanta’s streets on the Fourth of July.

In that crowd, you’ll find a local woman who decided for her upcoming 75th birthday she wanted to cross that finish line.

Almost 75-years-old, Lorraine Mills is ready to reach a new milestone.

She has been physically active since childhood while also being disciplined and motivated. She thought about doing the Peachtree Road Race for years and is finally taking on the challenge.

“It's a steady rhythm almost like walking a baby,” she said.

Lorraine will tell you her whole life took a turn at 50-years-old when she decided to reach a new goal every decade.

"At 50 I got my black belt at taekwondo. At 60, I hiked the Appalachian trail. The first 600 miles of it. At 70, I went to Alaska, to wilderness volunteers to help build a trail at the Denali national park,” she said. “So at 75, is a good time to celebrate with the Peachtree."

With her new goal, Lorraine goes to a Cobb County track building endurance and hope it inspires others.

"I try to tell younger people, particularly women, how important it is. Fitness is important because it makes such a difference as you get older,” Lorraine said.

She said her fitness lifestyle throws people off.

“They assume I'm 65 or something you know,” she said.

So if she's celebrating 75 at the AJC Peachtree Road Race, what will 80-years-old bring?

"[At 80] I'm hoping to walk the El Camino in Spain,” she said. “Right now, I'm saying 100 miles but a while ago I told my granddaughter I was going to do 500 miles. But that's ambitious."

