The race will take place over two days on July 3 & 4.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is back in person for 2021! The race will take place over two days on the Fourth of July weekend.

11Alive and the Atlanta Track Club are looking for performers to enter the "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" national anthem contest for the chance to perform the national anthem at the start line of the July 3 and July 4 races.

The entry period for the contest will run from June 7-11. Finalists will be announced on June 14, and the public will have the chance to vote from June 14-17 on their favorite performances. Winners will be announced on June 18. The first place performer will sing at the July 4 race, and the runner up will have the chance to perform at the July 3 race.

To qualify, entrants must be at least 15 years of age at time of entry. A maximum of four (4) people may be included in a submission. Maximum one (1) entry per contestant. Video submissions of the performance must be no longer than three (3) minutes in length. Check back here on June 7 for instructions to submit your video entry!

There will also be a separate contest for the Peachtree Junior - singers 14 and under can enter to perform at the start line of that race on July 2.