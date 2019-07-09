LOACHAPOKA, Ala. — The Friday night lights in Alabama were interrupted by a moment of concern as a high school football player had to be airlifted from a game due to a head injury.

According to NBC affiliate WSFA, the Loachapoka High School football player was rushed from the scene after receiving an injury during a game against Billingsley High School. Albert Weeden Jr., the principal for Loachapoka High School, confirmed the news.

Authorities haven't identified the victim or described how his injury came about. It's also unclear how severe the injury was though Weeden told WSFA that the player hadn't been diagnosed with a neck injury.

Loachapoka is located about 50 miles from Montgomery Alabama.

