Harold Ellis is the only Morehouse athlete to have his jersey number retired after graduation.

ATLANTA — Morehouse College's national search for a new director of athletics has come to an end.

Former NBA player and Morehouse College Alumni Harold Ellis has returned home after being appointed as Morehouse's new athletic director.

"Ellis' knowledge, expertise and passion for both sports and the Institution has undoubtedly prepared him to lead Morehouse College's athletic program," President Dr. David A. Thomas said. "As athletic director, we believe he will be a strong role model for our student-athletes, empowering them to excel in academics and athletics while instilling the values of sportsmanship, teamwork and community service."

Before Ellis graduated from Morehouse in 1992, he led the college to the 1989-90 NCAA Division II Final Four. Ellis is also the only Morehouse athlete whose jersey number was retired after averaging more than 24 points per game throughout the four years of his collegiate basketball career.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to return to my alma mater as the athletic director," Ellis said.

After college, Ellis began a three-season NBA career playing for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

Following his professional basketball career, Ellis transitioned into coaching -- starting as an assistant coach in Roanoke, Virginia in the NBA's Developmental League. Ellis went on to help lead the Portland Trail Blazers summer league.

Ellis also served as both head coach and general manager of the World Basketball Association's Rome Gladiators, leading them to two consecutive league titles and earning Coach of the Year honors.

Throughout his career, the Atlanta native has worked with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic as well as the New York Knicks.