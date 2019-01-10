DOHA, Qatar — A 33-year-old U.S. sprinter broke a world record for gold medals Sunday, toppling former record-holder Usain Bolt.

Allyson Felix won her 12th gold medal at the World Championships during the mixed-gender 4x400m relay, Business Insider reports. Bolt was the previous World Championships record-holder, since 2013, with a total of 11 gold medals.

It was Felix's first race since giving birth to her daughter, Camryn, in November 2018.

Felix has made four Olympic appearances. She has a combined nine medals -- six of which are gold, CNN reports.

How did she summarize her big record-breaking win?

"Humbled," she wrote in a tweet.

Not only has she broken records, Felix continues to inspire others. Speaking with ESPN in 2018, she discussed the emotional toll of having her daughter in the NICU as a preemie born at 32 weeks following an emergency C-section.

As Felix gets ready for her fifth Olympics, she also has been vocal against Nike's long-standing maternity policies for sponsored athletes. She's pushing so that she and other female athletes won't be impacted financially for being pregnant.

