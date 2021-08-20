Atlanta Public Schools implements clear bag policy for sporting events

The policy begins August 20 and will also limit the size of bags that may be brought inside its stadiums, gyms, and athletic fields.

The policy will begins, August 20, and will also limit the size of bags that may be brought inside its stadiums, gyms, and athletic fields.

“Public safety and stadium security procedures are reviewed each year as we look for ways to improve them,” APS Police Chief Ronald Applin said in a news release. “These proactive measures are meant to enhance safety inside the stadium and speed the security screening process for all fans to ensure an enjoyable experience as we strive for a safe and secure environment.”

Prohibited items include but are not limited to the following:

purses larger than a 4.5" x 6.5” clutch bag

coolers

briefcases

backpacks

fanny packs

grocery bags cinch bags

non-approved chair backs and seat cushions (Non-approved chair backs/seat cushions include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers)

luggage of any kind

computer bags

camera bags

any bag larger than the permissible size

APS said the new procedure is also aligned with the district's COVID-19 mitigation protocols. The changes will allow guests to spend less time waiting in lines, they said.

“The clear bag is easily and quickly searched and greatly reduces faulty bag searches,” Applin said. “This will enable us to move fans through our security check points much faster.”

APS said guests will be able to carry the following style and size bag at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching lines of fans awaiting entry:

Tote bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags with or without a handle or strap, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (approximately the size of a hand) These can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

Diapers and wipes may be carried in a permissible 12”x6”x12” clear bag (diaper bags are not permitted)

APS added that exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate.