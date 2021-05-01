Arthur Blank says Falcons' future may not include Matt Ryan or Julio Jones

Blank said that he will not tell the future head coach or general manager what to do with Matt or Julio.

ATLANTA — As the Falcons' search for a head coach and general manager intensifies, there are questions about what the new regime will look like.

“Most important is that we hire people who are the very best at their jobs, who will come forward with a plan for us to have a championship team, a competitive team, etcetera,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “That may include Matt and Julio for the next two years, three years, it may not. I have no idea.”

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones have been the Falcons' biggest stars for close to a decade. But change may be coming soon.

Blank said that he will not tell the future head coach or general manager what to do with Matt or Julio.

“It’s a mistake for an owner set out a lay of dictates like that for a general manager and head coach,” Blank said.

The Falcons have the fourth pick in the upcoming draft. There are a number of quarterbacks that mock drafts project to be drafted early. So will the Falcons consider drafting a quarterback?

“That will be a consideration for whoever the two people who are that are in those principal football positions,” Falcons President Rich McKay said. “That’s up for them. We will hear what they think.”