Braves hosting HBCU Baseball Classic this weekend in Gwinnett

Florida A&M and Grambling State will face off Friday night in the first of three games that will span the weekend.

ATLANTA — The Braves are set to host the HBCU Baseball Classic beginning Friday night, a three game series that will take place over the weekend between Florida A&M and Grambling State.

The three games will be played at the home park of Atlanta's Triple-A team, the Gwinnett Stripers.

The series is named for Ralph Garr and Bill Lucas, both members of the Braves Hall of Fame.

Lucas became the first Black general manager in baseball in the 1960s with the Braves, while Garr was a star outfielder for the Braves primarily in the 1970s.

Lucas attended Florida A&M, while Garr went to Grambling State.

Games will be played at Coolray Field in Gwinnett County on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

"Designed to highlight baseball programs at historically black colleges and universities in the Southeast, the showcase is an extension of the Atlanta Braves' efforts to foster the next generation of diverse baseball players," the Braves website says. "The classic serves as an opportunity to expose student-athletes, support staff, and coaches to a Major League setting."

The series was first played last year.

According to the Braves, the proceeds from ticket sales go toward aiding the growth of Black baseball across the southeast.