On Friday May 7 and Saturday May 8, the team will be offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

ATLANTA — During this weekend’s games, The Atlanta Braves will not only give you a show, but they are also giving fans the Covid-19 vaccines.

Braves officials tell us they are partnering with Emory Healthcare to host free in-game vaccinations clinics.

On Friday May 7 and Saturday May 8, the team will be offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.