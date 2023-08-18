Atlanta Braves partner with pitcher Kirby Yates to help Hawai'i residents impacted by Maui wildfires

In a social media post, the Atlanta Braves Foundation announced a partnership with Braves pitcher Kirby and his wife, Ashlee Yates.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves and one of its players stepped up Friday to commit to helping Hawai'i residents impacted by the Maui wildfires.

"Our hearts go out to the Maui community where lives have been impacted and families have suffered a tremendous loss following the recent wildfires," the couple said in an online statement.

Yates, who the Braves signed in Nov. 2021, has special ties to Hawai'i. The 36-year-old baseball player was born and raised in Kauai, the fourth-largest island of the eight-island chain.

To support Maui residents impacted by tragic wildfires, Kirby & Ashlee Yates (@KauaiKirby39) have partnered with the Atlanta Braves Foundation to make a donation to the @HCFHawaii's Maui Strong Fund. Through 8/23, @Braves fans can join in by donating via https://t.co/LToaEutNi3. pic.twitter.com/iRZKQiryq3 — Atlanta Braves Foundation (@bravesfdn) August 18, 2023

In his statement, Yates mentioned Lahaina, the historic coastal town devastated by the Maui wildfires.

"Lahaina is an iconic, historic town representing the best of culture, natural beauty and warm aloha spirit that has come to define Hawai'i," the statement said.

Wildfires in Maui started Aug. 8 and have killed at least 111 people, mainly around the historic town.

As residents in Maui begin the long process of getting back on their feet - the Braves invite fans to show support by donating to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

All donations made from Aug. 17-23 will be directed to the Maui Strong Fund.

To donate, click here.