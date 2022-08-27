Atlanta Braves player hit in forehead by 90 mph line drive during Cardinals game, team says

Jackson Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning during Friday's game.

ST. LOUIS — Atlanta Braves' Jackson Stephens is on the seven-day injured list after the reliever was hit by a line drive Friday night in St. Louis.

Stephens was struck in the forehead while on the mound during the top of the ninth inning by Cardinals' Brendan Donovan. According to the Braves website, Stephens was hurt on the right side of his forehead by the 90.4 mph line drive at Busch Stadium. The hit created a welt above the right eye but he was able to walk off the diamond.

Head coach Brian Snitker said during the post-game news conference Stephens was evaluated by Atlanta's medical staff and would be taken to the hospital for more tests.

“Right away, you could tell it hit his head and it was going to be serious,” Braves starter Spencer Strider said. “But I think he’s going to be all right. He’s a tough guy.”

On Saturday, the team announced Stephens was added to the injured list with a concussion.