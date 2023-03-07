The Atlanta Braves boast best record in baseball after dominant June

After going 21-4 in June, Atlanta has now overtaken the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in Major League Baseball.

ATLANTA — On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves welcomed the Miami Marlins to Truist Park for a three-game, in-division series between the first and second place teams in the National League East. It looked like it would be a good series on paper, with the Marlins riding high on a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway and the Braves amid a five-game winning streak, including a sweep of the Minnesota Twins.

However, after the weekend ended the Braves had swept the Marlins and found themselves with a nine-game lead in the division standings. They have reached an eight-game winning streak for the third time in 2023 and have now taken possession of the best record in baseball, passing the Tampa Bay Rays, who held that honor for most of the season.

Needless to say things are going well for the Braves, who show no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and Jake Mastroianni of the Locked On Braves podcast talked about it on his show Monday.

“I don’t want to take anything away from the Marlins. I said for a while now that they’re a good team.” Mastroianni said. “Skip Schumacher is my manager of the year a the halfway point because he has that team believing. But I still think you look at the difference between the Braves and the Marlins when both teams are playing their best baseball; maybe the Marlins didn’t give the Braves quite their best shot this weekend.”

And it’s not just the series win over the Marlins or this latest eight-game winning streak for the Braves. Since June 1, the Braves have only lost four games and have had two other winning streaks of seven and eight, respectively. They’ve won 23 of their last 26 and finished June 21-4.

They’ve beaten other division-leading teams with ease. The Cincinnati Reds were on a 12-game streak, and after winning the first game the Braves won the final two games of that series. They also swept the Mets and took two of three from the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We went into a lot of series to play a lot of good teams who were playing well, and we ended up winning the series,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said via MLB.com. “That’s the goal every time you go into a series. These guys don’t get caught up in what we’ve done or any of that. They’re just about today’s game.”

And to add to their good fortune, the Braves had a franchise-record eight players selected for the MLB All-Star Game. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., catcher Sean Murphy, and shortstop Orlando Arcia were voted in by the fans while first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, and starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder were named as All-Star participants on Sunday.

Up next for the seemingly unstoppable Braves, a six-game road trip to Cleveland and Tampa.