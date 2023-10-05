x
Atlanta Falcons to face off against Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium

The matchup is part of several international games announced by the NFL.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are headed across the pond to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, according to a Twitter post from ESPN.

The matchup is part of several international games announced by the NFL. The five games will be held in Germany and in the United Kingdom, according to the league’s website.

ESPN will announce more details about the upcoming season on Thursday, including the Monday Night Football schedule, their post said.

The Falcons will face off against the Jaguars Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

