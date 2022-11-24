Atlanta Hawks fan wins $10,000 after impressive half court shot

ATLANTA — One Atlanta Hawks fan is waking up with $10,000 after sinking a half-court shot during Wednesday night's game.
What's more impressive? This is the second time Iqbal Lakhani has scored big at a game.
Back in 2018, the 10-year season ticket holder hit the exact same shot.
With that kind of luck, the Hawks might want to think about drafting him to play on the team!
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.