Atlanta Hawks fan wins $10,000 after impressive half court shot

ATLANTA — One Atlanta Hawks fan is waking up with $10,000 after sinking a half-court shot during Wednesday night's game.

What's more impressive? This is the second time Iqbal Lakhani has scored big at a game.

Back in 2018, the 10-year season ticket holder hit the exact same shot.

With that kind of luck, the Hawks might want to think about drafting him to play on the team!